National Bank Financial Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 42.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 528.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 74,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.