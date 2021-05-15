National Bank Financial Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.10.

HRX opened at C$16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.79. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.49 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.