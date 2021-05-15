National Bank Financial Comments on Absolute Software Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ABST opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $721.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

