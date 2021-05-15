National Bank Financial Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$148.71.

TSE X opened at C$133.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.68. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

