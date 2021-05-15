National Bank Financial Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.18. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.97 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

