National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday.

SIS stock opened at C$18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.63.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

