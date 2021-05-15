Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0117

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $283,229.61 and approximately $6,281.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

