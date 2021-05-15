NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.54 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 360.6% against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and $10.54 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00570453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00238929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004727 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $571.76 or 0.01173707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.01204851 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

