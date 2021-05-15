NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NSTG opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

