Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $24.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MYOV stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

