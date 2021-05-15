MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.65. MultiPlan shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 11,593 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MultiPlan by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,929 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MultiPlan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,787 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $21,781,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

