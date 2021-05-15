MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

MP opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

