Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

