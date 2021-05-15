Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $188.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

