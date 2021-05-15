Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.