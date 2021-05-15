Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 728,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

