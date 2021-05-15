Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $409.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

