Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.