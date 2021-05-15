Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

