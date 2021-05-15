Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,332 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

