Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $37.19 million and $2.62 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

