Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $26.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victory Capital stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

