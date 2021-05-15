Morgan Stanley Raises Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $81.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HLIO stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

