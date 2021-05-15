Morgan Stanley Boosts Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $25.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $992,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

