Montis Financial LLC Has $355,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 169,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,345,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

