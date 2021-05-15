Montis Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 17.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

