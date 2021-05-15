Montis Financial LLC Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

