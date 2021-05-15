Monavale (MONA) Price Reaches $1,009.16

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $1,009.16 or 0.02063086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 12% against the dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $31,324.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,464 coins and its circulating supply is 7,292 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

