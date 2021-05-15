Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 1,250 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

