Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. 398,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,016. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

