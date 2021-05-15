Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.10. 258,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.