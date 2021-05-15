Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.