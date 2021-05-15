Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $165.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

