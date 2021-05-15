Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 48,516 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,037,000 after buying an additional 34,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

