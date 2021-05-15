Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,094 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,117 shares of company stock worth $30,685,496 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

