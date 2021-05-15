Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 633.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

