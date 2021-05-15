Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 57,588 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROIC stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

