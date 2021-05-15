Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,860 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CareDx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold a total of 112,439 shares of company stock worth $8,025,468 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

