Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.24.

MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

