Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

