Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

