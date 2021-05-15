MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $366.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005822 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00121056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

