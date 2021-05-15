MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.79.

NYSE:MET opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

