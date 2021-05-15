MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

