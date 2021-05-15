MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $916,193.57 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $916,193.57 and $9.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetaMorph

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

