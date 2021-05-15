Mercury Systems’ (MRCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.