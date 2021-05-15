Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $91.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 383,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

