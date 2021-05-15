MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,323.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,523.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,600.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $764.27 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

