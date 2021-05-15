MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as low as C$6.57. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 2,988,172 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Eight Capital raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.32.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

