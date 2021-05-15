MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as low as C$6.57. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 2,988,172 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Eight Capital raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.32.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
