Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

